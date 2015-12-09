FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennon appoints Loughlin as first group CEO
December 9, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Pennon appoints Loughlin as first group CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - British water and environmental services utility Pennon Group Plc said on Wednesday that it had appointed Christopher Loughlin as group chief executive effective Jan. 1.

Loughlin, currently CEO of its South West Water unit, was promoted to the newly created position after a review of the company’s corporate structure, Pennon said.

Stephen Bird, chief operating officer of South West Water, has been appointed managing director of the unit, which provides water and wastewater services for Devon, Cornwall and parts of Dorset and Somerset. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

