Uk water group Pennon appoints John Parker as chairman
March 20, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Uk water group Pennon appoints John Parker as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - British regional water and waste handling company Pennon Group has appointed John Parker as its new chairman, to succeed Ken Harvey when he leaves the board on July 31, the company said on Friday.

Parker, who has chaired five FTSE 100 companies and is currently chairman of Anglo American, will join Pennon on April 1 as an independent non-executive director and deputy chairman.

“Having recently completed my term as President of The Royal Academy of Engineering I am pleased to be in a position to devote time and energy to one of the south west’s leading companies,” Parker said in a statement released by Pennon.

Parker is also currently deputy chairman of DP World and a non-executive director at Carnival and Airbus. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

