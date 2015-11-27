FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennon Group says first-half pretax profit rises 7 pct
November 27, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Pennon Group says first-half pretax profit rises 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Utility company Pennon Group Plc said its first-half pretax profit rose 6.8 percent, helped by strength in its energy recovery facilities unit.

The company, which provides water and environmental waste utilities, said pretax profit rose to 106.8 million pounds ($161.1 million) for the six months to Sept. 30 from 100 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 0.5 percent to 689.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6628 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

