Allentown, Pa., ex-finance chief pleads guilty to federal fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - The former finance director of Allentown, Pennsylvania, admitted on Monday that he participated in a scheme to steer a city contract for delinquent tax collection to a partnership that had made campaign donations.

Gary Strathearn, 68, of Sea Girt, N.J., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Allentown to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, a felony. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his sentencing by Judge Juan R. Sanchez on April 14.

The charge against Strathearn grew out of an FBI investigation of alleged pay-to-play activities in Allentown City Hall, federal prosecutors said.

According to Stathearn’s plea memo, he conspired with Dale Wiles, the city purchasing agent, to make sure that a collections firm and its partner law firm, which had contributed to the campaign coffers of “Public Official #3,” received the collections contract.

The Allentown Morning Call reported that only Mayor Ed Pawlowski matches the description for “Public Official #3” - an official controlling municipal contracts who announced a bid for U.S. Senate in April. Pawlowski is not named in the sentencing memo, nor has he been charged.

Wiles pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in December.

An aide to Pawlowski and Stuart Patchen, Strathearn’s federal public defender, did not return calls seeking comment.