Pennsylvania schools borrow $900 mln to survive state budget impasse
December 9, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

Pennsylvania schools borrow $900 mln to survive state budget impasse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - School districts across Pennsylvania have borrowed about $900 million altogether since July 1 to stay open because of the state’s budget impasse, State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale told Reuters on Wednesday.

Lawmakers in the state’s Republican-led legislature are still hashing out a spending plan after a political stalemate with Democratic Governor Tom Wolf that has put Pennsylvania’s fiscal 2016 budget overdue by 161 days.

In the meantime, funding is not flowing to school districts and social service agencies that rely on state aid, forcing many to borrow and suffer. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Alan Crosby)

