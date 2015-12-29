FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pennsylvania governor rejects Republican budget, calls it 'garbage'
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 29, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Pennsylvania governor rejects Republican budget, calls it 'garbage'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec 29 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania’s Governor Tom Wolf rejected on Tuesday a budget proposed by Republican-led lawmakers, calling it ‘garbage,’ but allowed spending on education and social services to go ahead to avoid a threatened closure of schools in the state.

“I am expressing the outrage that all of us should feel about the garbage the Republican legislative leaders have tried to dump on us,” said a visibly angry Wolf. “This budget is wrong for Pennsylvania, and the legislature, the folks we elected to serve us, need to own up to this.”

Pennsylvania has been without a budget for six months due to a feud between Wolf, a Democrat who took office at the start of the year, and the Republican-controlled legislature.

Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.