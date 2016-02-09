FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennsylvania would see "fiscal catastrophe" without budget fix-governor
February 9, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Pennsylvania would see "fiscal catastrophe" without budget fix-governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania’s $2 billion budget deficit is a “time bomb” that could cause “fiscal catastrophe the likes of which we have never seen” if it is not resolved, Governor Tom Wolf said in his budget address to lawmakers on Tuesday.

Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-led legislature have been locked in political gridlock since this time last year, when Wolf proposed his first budget that aimed to boost education funding and raise revenue in part through a new tax on natural gas extraction. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
