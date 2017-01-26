Pennsylvania to close one prison, not two, to ease budget shortfall

HARRISBURG, Penn., Jan 26 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania officials said on Thursday they will shutter a state prison in Pittsburgh by June 30 as part of a plan to close an estimated $716 million revenue shortfall in this year's budget.

Closing the prison, SCI Pittsburgh, will save an estimated $81 million annually and have less impact on the local community because of the robust economy in Pittsburgh, state Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said in a statement.

"We can focus on helping employees transition to other facilities, relocating inmates within our system, and beginning plans that enable the closure of this prison by the end of June," Wetzel said.

Pennsylvania is also facing a growing structural deficit now projected at $2.9 billion for fiscal 2018, according to Matt Knittel, director of the Independent Fiscal Office.

State officials initially said they would close two prisons on a list of five, but Wetzel said closing a large prison like SCI Pittsburgh made it unnecessary to target a second prison to achieve the necessary savings. He said specialty medical services at the prison can be relocated.

The other four prisons on the list are located in rural areas, where they are important sources of stable, good-paying jobs. Legislative pushback to save those prisons was intense.

Senators held a hearing in Harrisburg on Monday to decry the potential employment and public safety impact of closing their local prisons.

"The voices of Northeastern Pennsylvania were heard," said Senator John Yudichak, a Democrat who fought to retain SCI Retreat, a prison near Wilkes-Barre, in comments to WBRE-TV on Thursday.