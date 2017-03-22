By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, March 22
NEW YORK, March 22 The former top administrator
of Allentown, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to
federal fraud charges, becoming the seventh person convicted in
a long-running FBI pay-to-play investigation that includes Mayor
Ed Pawlowski.
Francis Dougherty, the eastern Pennsylvania city's former
managing director, appeared in U.S. District Court in Allentown
and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, according to
court filings.
As part of his plea deal, Dougherty admitted to conspiring
with Pawlowski, a Democrat, to steer a $3 million street
lighting contract to a company whose executives had contributed
thousands of dollars to the mayor's political action committee.
Pawlowski, who has not been charged, is not named in court
papers, but he matches the description of "Public Official #3"
with whom Dougherty allegedly conspired.
In court documents, U.S. prosecutors have described that
person as an elected official in Allentown with authority over
city contracts and senior officials like Dougherty.
The unidentified official also announced runs for statewide
office and federal office on Sept. 8, 2013, and April 17, 2015,
respectively, according to court papers. Pawlowski's campaign
announcements for governor and U.S. Senate were made on those
dates.
The six other people who previously pleaded guilty,
including several city officials, also implicated Pawlowski.
According to court records, the defendants described Pawlowski's
efforts to direct city contracts to companies that had given him
campaign funds.
The mayor's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on Thursday.
In January, Pawlowski announced his bid for a fourth
consecutive four-year term despite the continuing investigation.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
Dougherty resigned as managing director, an unelected
position, during the investigation.
Allentown is Pennsylvania's third-most populous city with
approximately 120,000 residents.