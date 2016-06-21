FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Longtime Philadelphia congressman convicted of fraud -prosecutors
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
June 21, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Longtime Philadelphia congressman convicted of fraud -prosecutors

Joseph Ax

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Representative Chaka Fattah was convicted on Tuesday of orchestrating multiple frauds aimed at enriching himself and preserving his political career, prosecutors said.

The 59-year-old Fattah, who has represented parts of Philadelphia in Congress for more than two decades, was found guilty of more than two dozen counts of racketeering, bribery and fraud following a month-long trial in federal court in Philadelphia.

The most serious charges carry a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Fattah lost the Democratic primary in April, months after being charged in a wide-ranging indictment alongside four associates.

Prosecutors said Fattah misappropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign, charity and taxpayer money in a series of schemes stretching over several years.

Some of the frauds stemmed from Fattah's unsuccessful 2007 mayoral campaign, which left him deeply in debt to several supporters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.