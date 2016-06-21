Longtime Philadelphia congressman convicted of fraud -prosecutors

(Reuters) - U.S. Representative Chaka Fattah was convicted on Tuesday of orchestrating multiple frauds aimed at enriching himself and preserving his political career, prosecutors said.

The 59-year-old Fattah, who has represented parts of Philadelphia in Congress for more than two decades, was found guilty of more than two dozen counts of racketeering, bribery and fraud following a month-long trial in federal court in Philadelphia.

The most serious charges carry a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Fattah lost the Democratic primary in April, months after being charged in a wide-ranging indictment alongside four associates.

Prosecutors said Fattah misappropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign, charity and taxpayer money in a series of schemes stretching over several years.

Some of the frauds stemmed from Fattah's unsuccessful 2007 mayoral campaign, which left him deeply in debt to several supporters.