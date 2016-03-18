Scranton, Pennsylvania, details deal to pay long-standing labor award

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - City officials in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Friday disclosed details of a $31.5 million deal to pay off a long-overdue labor award.

The city will pay about $29.3 million in back pay to police and firefighters, including retirees, and put a total of $1.59 million into the city’s public pension funds.

Scranton has until June 30 to fund the back pay award, which it plans to do by selling bonds, most likely unrated and through a private placement. It is aiming for a blended interest rate of below 6 percent and expects the duration to be 20 years, said City Business Administrator David Bulzoni in a call with reporters.

“This was a debt that we inherited. This administration, we pay our debts,” Mayor William Courtright said during the call.

The city’s previous administration under then-Mayor Christopher Doherty made headlines in 2012 when it cut police and firefighter pay to minimum wage for two weeks because it could not make payroll.

But the dispute at the heart of the new agreement goes further back into Doherty’s tenure to a 2011 state Supreme Court arbitration award that had been accruing interest as it went unpaid.

“It’s been hanging over the head of the city since then,” said Ned Abrahamsen, the city’s labor council, on the call. “It obviously affected our financial standing in the industry and our ability to do the necessary borrowing that any city has to do.”

The Scranton Parking Authority also defaulted in 2012, which “was absolutely debilitating,” Bulzoni said. “We’ve tackled that issue head on.”

In conjunction with a bond sale to repay the arbitration award, the city hopes to refund some of the Parking Authority’s approximately $50 million of outstanding debt.

Officials also say they are close to finalizing the sale of the city’s sewer authority, which they hope to complete this calendar year.

Part of the labor deal includes pension reforms. The funds will be managed by a third party administrator, to be selected through a bidding process, and disability pensions will be determined by a single specialist.

More than half the pensions paid by the city are on disability, Abrahamsen said, against less than 10 percent statewide.

The deals will help the distressed city, which is under state oversight, make progress on its recovery plan and “take away any fear of receivership or bankruptcy,” he said. (Editing by Daniel Bases and Bernadette Baum)