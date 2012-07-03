FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennsylvania deficit was $162.8 mln in fiscal 2012
July 3, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Pennsylvania deficit was $162.8 mln in fiscal 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania closed fiscal 2012 with a $162.8 million deficit after revenue came in 0.6 percent below expectations, its revenue secretary said on Monday.

Total general fund collections for the year ending June 30 were $27.7 billion.

Revenue collections were still $180.8 million, or 0.7 percent, higher than in fiscal 2011, a revenue department spokeswoman said.

In January, Governor Tom Corbett ordered his budget office to freeze about $160 million in state spending because of sagging revenue collections.

He also asked most agencies at the time to trim their overall fiscal 2012 spending by 3 percent, his office said.

For fiscal 2012, personal income tax collections were $10.8 billion. That’s $199.1 million, or 1.8 percent, below projections.

Sales tax receipts also came in at $8.8 billion, or 0.2 percent less than expected.

