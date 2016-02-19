FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's slashes, withdraws, enhanced ratings on 3 Pennsylvania school districts
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's slashes, withdraws, enhanced ratings on 3 Pennsylvania school districts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday slashed its pre-default enhanced ratings on three Pennsylvania school districts by several notches to junk, then stripped the ratings altogether as fallout from the state’s ongoing budget impasse continues.

Before withdrawing the enhanced ratings, Moody’s cut Chester Upland School District and Duquesne City School District four notches to Ba2. It also downgraded Steelton Highspire School District’s enhanced rating six notches to Ba2 from Baa1. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.