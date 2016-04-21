Ex-Pennsylvania political consultant pleads guilty to extortion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - A former Pennsylvania political consultant on Thursday became the fourth person to plead guilty to charges stemming from a year-long federal investigation into an alleged scheme to extort campaign donations in return for city contracts.

Mike Fleck, 40, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, admitting to conspiracy to commit extortion and income tax evasion, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Fleck, whose clients included elected officials in Allentown and Reading, including Allentown’s current mayor, could receive up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 25.

Prosecutors said Fleck arranged tens of thousands of dollars of campaign contributions for his clients “through the use of extortion, bribery, and/or fraud.”

Only one of Fleck’s clients, Mary Ellen Koval, the former elected controller of Allentown who pleaded guilty to federal charges in January, has been named so far.

Koval and the two others who have pleaded guilty were members of Allentown Mayor Edward Pawlowski’s administrative team.

Pawlowski could not be reached for comment on Thursday. Fleck’s lawyer was also unavailable for comment.