FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Pennsylvania political consultant pleads guilty to extortion
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
April 21, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

Ex-Pennsylvania political consultant pleads guilty to extortion

David DeKok

2 Min Read

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - A former Pennsylvania political consultant on Thursday became the fourth person to plead guilty to charges stemming from a year-long federal investigation into an alleged scheme to extort campaign donations in return for city contracts.

Mike Fleck, 40, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, admitting to conspiracy to commit extortion and income tax evasion, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Fleck, whose clients included elected officials in Allentown and Reading, including Allentown’s current mayor, could receive up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 25.

Prosecutors said Fleck arranged tens of thousands of dollars of campaign contributions for his clients “through the use of extortion, bribery, and/or fraud.”

Only one of Fleck’s clients, Mary Ellen Koval, the former elected controller of Allentown who pleaded guilty to federal charges in January, has been named so far.

Koval and the two others who have pleaded guilty were members of Allentown Mayor Edward Pawlowski’s administrative team.

Pawlowski could not be reached for comment on Thursday. Fleck’s lawyer was also unavailable for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.