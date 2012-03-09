UPDATE 1-Harrisburg, Pa. to skip two debt payments

By Hilary Russ

March 9 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania’s distressed capital city Harrisburg on Thursday will not make $5.3 million of debt payments due March 15 to ensure there is enough cash to fund vital services.

“This action will enable the city to continue operating and providing services while taking important steps to recover fiscal stability,” receiver David Unkovic said in a statement.

Holders of the affected bonds and notes do have some protection, however, because principal and interest payments are insured by Ambac Assurance Corp., Unkovic said.

Pennsylvania’s capital of 50,000 people is mired in $326 million in debt due to the expensive retrofits and repairs of its troubled trash incinerator.

The city filed a rare municipal bankruptcy, but a judge threw out the case last year.

The state then tapped Unkovic to take over the city’s finances.

The payments that will be skipped consist of: $2.735 million due on the city’s general obligation refunding bonds, Series D of 1997, and $2.53 million due on the city’s general obligation refunding notes, Series F of 1997, Unkovic said.