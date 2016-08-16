FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennsylvania attorney general convicted of all charges over leak -media
August 16, 2016 / 1:31 AM / a year ago

Pennsylvania attorney general convicted of all charges over leak -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug 15 (Reuters) - A jury found Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane guilty on Monday of perjury and all other charges in her trial on allegations that she leaked grand jury information to a reporter, local media reported.

Kane's conviction was reported by Philly.com and ABC's WPVI-TV. She had faced charges of perjury, obstruction of justice, false swearing and official oppression in the trial in Norristown, a suburb of Philadelphia. (Reporting by David DeKok and Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)

