Pennsylvania attorney general ordered to testify on leak claim

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been ordered to testify on Thursday about her claim that a judge and prosecutor leaked secret information to a reporter about a grand jury investigating Jerry Sandusky for child sex abuse.

Judge John Cleland ordered Kane to appear at the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg and submit to questioning behind closed doors by himself and Alexander Lindsay, a lawyer for the former Penn State assistant football coach.

Cleland last week had ordered Kane to turn over by Wednesday any information she had regarding her claim that the supervising judge of the Sandusky grand jury and the prosecutor in the case had illegally leaked information from the grand jury probe.

Kane herself stands criminally accused of leaking grand jury information to a reporter in a different case, and demands for her resignation have grown.

Her spokesman said on Wednesday that Kane had complied with Cleland’s order, which arose during an appeal hearing for the former coach, but declined to elaborate.

But Cleland disagreed, saying Kane had failed to fully address his demand for “any information” she might had, and ordered her to appear for questioning.

Sandusky was arrested in 2011 and convicted the next year of 45 of 48 criminal charges related to his sexual abuse of boys, both on the Penn State University campus and elsewhere. He is serving 30-60 years in the state’s “supermax” prison in Waynesburg.

One of the arguments made by Lindsay in support of his petition for a new trial for Sandusky was that grand jury information had been leaked to a reporter to breathe new life into what he claimed was a failing investigation of the former coach.

Sara Ganim, a reporter with the Harrisburg Patriot-News, published a Pulitzer Prize-winning expose of Sandusky’s crimes in 2011. Ganim, who now works for CNN, has never publicly said where she got the information that was the basis of her stories.