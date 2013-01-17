Pennsylvania governor presses ahead with private lottery plan

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania, struggling with hefty unfunded pension liabilities that could lead to cuts in basic public services, plans to transfer the running of its state lottery to a private operator it says will generate $3 billion to $4.5 billion in new funding for senior programs over 20 years.

Governor Tom Corbett said handing over the lottery to the Camelot Group, which also runs the National Lottery in Britain, is in the best interests of the state. The contract award notice was issued Friday to Camelot, completing a procurement process that began last April.

“Our state’s fast-growing population of seniors demands that we act now to ensure the continued strength and viability of programs supporting older Pennsylvanians,” Corbett said in a statement on Thursday.

The state has two public pension systems with $41 billion less in assets in 2012 than they need to pay out future retirement benefits, according to Pennsylvania Budget Secretary Charles Zogby.

Currently, once the state pays debt service, pensions and federal entitlement obligations, there is not enough money left to pay for all remaining programs and services.

Pennsylvania’s budget is $27.7 billion in fiscal 2013. For fiscal 2014, the state could have to cut as much as $500 million to balance its budget, the state’s top budget official said in November.