UPDATE 1-S&P cuts Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, to junk on default fears

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services cut its rating on Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, two notches to junk at BB+ on Tuesday on concerns the county would not have the cash to make debt service payments, in part because of poor management.

The cut reflects S&P’s “worsening view of management” and its “political gridlock” that the rating agency believes has led to uneven cash flow, said S&P credit analyst Timothy Little in a statement.

The county has $7.6 million in debt service payments due on Dec. 15 and payroll of $7.5 million through the end of the year, though it currently has about $4.5 million cash on hand, S&P said in its report.

S&P also put the county on negative watch and warned that it would slash the rating several more notches if the county defaults.

Because of the state’s budget impasse, the county has not received state aid, mostly for health and human services, leading to a roughly $20 million deficit. But it also hasn’t “taken action to actively manage liquidity,” S&P said.

The county council recently decided not to approve a short-term loan to help meet obligations, including debt service for the rest of the fiscal year.

The county of about 320,000 people is in the Wilkes-Barre area about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

“The current crisis is entirely due to the budget impasse at the state level,” council chair Linda Houck told Reuters in an email. “The county has been fronting the money for departments that receive state funds and expecting reimbursement when the budget is settled.”

The county council will meet again this evening, when it is expected to reconsider the question of short-term borrowing, she said. That could include a new proposal for an intercept loan arrangement with Pennsylvania’s budget office.

