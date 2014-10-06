Philadelphia teachers to pay for health benefits as contract axed

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The state panel that oversees Philadelphia’s cash-strapped public schools abruptly canceled a contract with teachers on Monday, despite nearly two years of labor negotiations, saying teachers would have to begin paying for healthcare benefits.

The move would free up $43.8 million for the district this school year. Next year, it is facing a $71 million budget shortfall.

The system’s long-running financial woes have worsened into a full-blown crisis over the past couple years, leading to thousands of layoffs, dozens of shuttered buildings and program cuts.

“Bringing (Philadelphia Federation of Teachers) health benefits in line with those received by other district, city and state employees will drive tens of millions to our classrooms,” School Reform Commission Chairman William Green said in a statement.

The changes to employee health benefits could save nearly $200 million in operating funds and $47 million in federal funds over the next four years, the commission said. Wages, work rules and other economic provisions of the PFT’s bargaining contract were not altered.

Most of Philadelphia’s teachers do not pay anything toward their health insurance. The new plan requires them to contribute between $27 and $71 from each paycheck, depending on salary, and goes into effect on Dec. 15.

Teachers, many of whom have seen their classroom support slashed and have paid for supplies out of their own pockets, were working under their old contract, which expired in August 2013.

The changes are likely to be challenged in court. PFT spokesman George Jackson told the Philadelphia Inquirer the move was “outrageous.” The union plans to respond more fully later on Monday. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)