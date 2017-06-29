Philadelphia's top prosecutor on Thursday
pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge and resigned his
post, ending seven years in office.
The guilty plea, by former Philadelphia District Attorney
Seth Williams, 50, ended a two-week trial. He was indicted in
March on 23 charges including bribery and fraud.
Williams compromised himself and his elected office by using
his office to help "those willing to secretly pay him with
valuable items like money, trips, and cars," as well as by
defrauding his political action committee and others, Acting
U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick said in a statement.
Williams, who maintained his innocence until Thursday's
hearing, will remain in custody until his sentencing on Oct. 24.
He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000
fine, federal prosecutors said in the statement.
Between July 2010 and May 2015, prosecutors said, Williams
accepted trips, money and other items of value from a
Philadelphia-area businessman, Mohammad N. Ali.
In return, the prosecutors said, Williams took steps
including "contacting a Philadelphia police official in order to
pressure and advise the official to assist Ali with security
screenings at the airport."
Williams' attorney, Michael Diamondstein, did not
immediately return a call requesting comment on Thursday.
Ali, 40, pleaded guilty in May to federal bribery and tax
evasion charges.
Williams was also accused of soliciting bribes from two
business owners that included a sofa, cash, clothing and a trip
to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The former district attorney, who according to local media
reports was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, agreed in
January to pay $62,000 in civil penalties to end a Philadelphia
ethics board investigation into his failure to disclose gifts
that also included NBA basketball tickets. It was the largest
penalty the board imposed in its 10-year history.