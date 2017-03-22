By Peter Szekely
NEW YORK U.S. authorities on Tuesday charged
Philadelphia's top prosecutor with accepting bribes, including a
Caribbean vacation, furniture, a car and cash, in exchange for
favors.
In a 23-count indictment, a federal grand jury outlined a
pattern of illegal behavior by District Attorney Seth Williams
since 2010, shortly after he was elected to the first of his two
four-year terms.
"The indictment alleges that as district attorney, Mr.
Williams compromised himself and his elected office by standing
ready to help those who were willing to pay him with money,
trips and cars," acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick said
in a statement.
The indictment accuses Williams, whose annual salary is
about $170,000, of receiving more than $54,000 from bribes and
fraud, which the grand jury ordered him to forfeit. His
arraignment is set for Wednesday afternoon.
Williams' attorney, Michael Diamondstein, declined to
address the charges specifically. "However, on Mr. Williams
behalf, he vehemently denies that he ever compromised any
investigation, case or law enforcement function," Diamondstein
added.
Williams is accused of soliciting bribes from two
unidentified business owners between July 2010 and July 2015
that included a sofa, cash, clothing and a trip to Punta Cana,
Dominican Republic.
In exchange, he sought to help the business owner avoid a
layer of airport screening on his return from foreign travel,
although no security measures ended up being compromised,
Fitzpatrick said.
The indictment contained a text message exchange between
Williams and the business owner in which he agreed to take steps
to ease the terms of a plea bargain for an associate of the
owner. It alleged that Williams kept the retirement payments of
a relative that were intended for nursing home costs and
defrauded friends who gave him $10,000 to cover the expense.
"Instead of using this money as intended, he spent the
entire amount for his own personal benefit," Internal Revenue
Service acting Special Agent in Charge Greg Floyd said.
Williams, 50, agreed two months ago to pay $62,000 in civil
penalties to end an investigation by the Philadelphia ethics
board into his failure to disclose gifts including NBA
basketball tickets, cash and lodging. It was the largest penalty
the board imposed in its 10-year history.
Last month, Williams announced he would not seek a third
term this year, saying he made "regrettable mistakes" in
accepting the gifts.
Williams, a Democrat, is the first African-American elected
as a district attorney in Pennsylvania.