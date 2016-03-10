FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennsylvania judge allows end of Sandusky's Second Mile charity
March 10, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

Pennsylvania judge allows end of Sandusky's Second Mile charity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky, a former assistant football coach at Penn State University, is seen in the back seat of a sheriff's vehicle after his appeal hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pat Little

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania judge on Thursday approved the dissolution of The Second Mile, a charity for disadvantaged youth that prosecutors say founder Jerry Sandusky used to find his child sex abuse victims.

The ruling by Judge William Moran in Centre County Orphans’ Court turns over the organization’s remaining assets, about $750,000, to Attorney General Kathleen Kane’s office, Kane’s spokesman Jeffrey Johnson said.

If no claims are made against the funds within 120 days, the funds will be distributed to other charitable endeavors, Johnson said.

The Second Mile shut down amid the Penn State child sex abuse scandal involving Sandusky, 72, a former assistant football coach who was convicted of being a serial child molester who had attacked his victims between 1994 and 2009. He is now serving 30 to 60 years in prison.

Sandusky founded the charity in 1977 for at-risk children. His molestation victims were children he met there, and some of them testified against him at his 2012 trial.

Three other former Penn State officials were accused of covering up the abuse by Sandusky, some of which took place on campus in the football locker room showers. Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier, former athletic director Timothy Curley and former university vice president Gary Schultz are charged with child endangerment and failure to report suspected child abuse.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Bernadette Baum

