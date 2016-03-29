Scranton, Pennsylvania to sell sewer utility for $195 mln

March 29 (Reuters) - The financially distressed city of Scranton, Pennsylvania, will soon sell its public sewer utility to a subsidiary of American Water Works Company Inc. for $195 million, according to local news reports.

The deal would mark another step forward in the city’s efforts to stabilize its budget. An old steel and coal town known as the Electric City and as the setting for the television series “The Office,” Scranton’s finances have been under state oversight since 1992.

The city’s previous administration made headlines in 2012 when it cut police and firefighter pay to minimum wage for two weeks because it could not make payroll.

The Scranton Sewer Authority sale to Pennsylvania American Water is expected to save $350 million over 30 years, Mayor William Courtright said late on Monday, according to reports.

“Without this deal the city wouldn’t have been able to survive, financially anyway,” Courtright said in televised remarks.

The mayor’s office referred Reuters’ questions on Tuesday to the city solicitor, who did not return calls. The city business administrator and the authority’s executive director also did not reply to requests for information on the sale.

A spokeswoman for Pennsylvania American Water, which already owns Scranton’s drinking water system, said she could not comment.

Nationally, American Water expanded its customer base in 2015 by nearly 42,000 customers, with just over half of those coming from acquisitions that closed that year, according to a transcript of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in February.

Courtright has previously said the sewer utility could become “an unaffordable liability” that would lead to huge rate increases, largely because of expensive capital improvements required by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Earlier this month, Scranton city officials also disclosed details of a $31.5 million deal to pay off a long-overdue labor award. The city will pay about $29.3 million in back pay to police and firefighters, including retirees, and put a total of $1.59 million into the city’s public pension funds.

Resolving the unpaid bill, which was inherited from the previous administration, is expected to relieve a large financial uncertainty for the city. Courtright took office in January 2014. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)