Philadelphia transit agency seeks court order to end strike

(Reuters) - Philadelphia's transit agency filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking a court order to immediately force striking workers to return to their jobs, claiming their four-day-old walkout was endangering the welfare of the city's residents.

The union representing the 4,700 striking workers vowed to fight the petition for a back-to-work order "tooth and nail," calling the agency's action a "pointless" legal maneuver that would only distract from talks aimed at settling the dispute.

The petition, filed in the state Court of Common Pleas by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), asks for a preliminary injunction that would compel the striking union members to return to work immediately.

The transit agency requested an emergency court hearing on the matter for later on Friday.

The walkout has idled a system of buses, trolleys and rail service that provides some 930,000 rides a day in the fifth-most populous city in the United States.

The Transport Workers Union Local 234 declared a strike on Monday night after talks between the union and SEPTA stalemated over such issues as healthcare and pension benefits.

In seeking a back-to-work court order, the lawsuit cites a Pennsylvania statute that prohibits any labor strike that "creates a clear and present danger or threat to the health, safety or welfare of the public."

It said the strike posed a particular hardship for 52,000 public school students who rely on SEPTA to get to and from classes, as well as for the city's poor and working-class residents. More than half of SEPTA riders earn less than $50,000 a year, and many take two or even three modes of public transit daily, the agency said.

"Those individuals cannot afford to switch to taxis (or) ride-sharing services," the lawsuit said. "News reports have shown people walking literally miles to get to work."

The agency also said a continuation of the strike through Election Day on Tuesday could hamper voter turnout.

Pennsylvania is a key swing state in the presidential campaign between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, and Philadelphia is a stronghold of the Democratic Party.

TWU Local 234 President Willie Brown said the focus should remain on negotiations, where "only a handful of issues" stand in the way of reaching an agreement.

"That will happen at the bargaining table - not by rushing into court in a pointless attempt to restrict workers' rights," he said.

Both sides said talks were continuing.