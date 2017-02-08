By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK A mother has sued a Pennsylvania school
district for a delay in telling parents that the water at her
daughter's school was contaminated with toxic levels of lead,
according to a complaint filed in U.S. federal court on
Wednesday.
The Butler Area School District told parents in a letter on
Jan. 20 that test results, which they acknowledged receiving
five months earlier, had found leads levels at Summit Elementary
School "exceeding acceptable water standards."
Jennifer Tait, whose daughter attends the school, says
officials should have said something as soon as the test results
came through last August, according to her lawsuit filed in U.S.
District Court in Pittsburgh.
Despite lead abatement efforts beginning in the 20th
century, when lead was once commonly used in pipes and paint,
communities across the United States continue to be exposed to
dangerous levels of the metal. Lead poisoning can permanently
stunt a child's intelligence and development.
The issue came to the fore again in 2015 after state
officials in Michigan acknowledged that the water supply in the
city of Flint had been contaminated by lead.
In her lawsuit, Tait accuses school district officials in
Butler of a "gross delay" in notifying parents, saying her
daughter and other students routinely drank water tainted with
toxic levels of lead for the five months between when the school
district's received the test results and when it sent out the
letter.
The district officials' actions in effect created "a school
full of poisonous drinking water," the lawsuit said. Tait is
seeking damages for negligence, among other charges, and is
asking the court to allow others at the school to join in the
lawsuit.
William Pettigrew, the school district's acting
superintendent, referred questions about the lawsuit to the
district's lawyer, who did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Pettigrew said he took over after Dale Lumley, who is named
as a defendant in the lawsuit, resigned and retired on Sunday.
Lumley could not immediately be reached for comment.
In an earlier statement, Lumley said a school maintenance
official failed to share the worrying test results with him or
the district's board until Jan. 19, the day before he sent out
the letter to parents and sought out a supply of bottled water
for students.
The district's director of maintenance also resigned this
week, Pettigrew said.
"The school is closed under my recommendation," Pettigrew
said. The children are now being taught in a vacant school
building nearby, he said.
The school's water was found to contain lead at levels
nearly four times higher than federal limits, with one sample
measured at 55 parts per billion, according to the Jan. 20
letter, which is posted on the district's website.