S&P cuts Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency rating to 'AA-'

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday cut its issuer credit rating on Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to AA-minus from double-A citing strained profitability.

S&P said the agency’s profitability level is now below that of its peers, and also cited an increase in foreclosures, deliquencies as reasons for the action.

At the same time, S&P cut its respective ratings on the agency’s single-family risk retention program and all debt supported by the agency’s general obligation (GO) pledge to AA-minus and AA-minus/A-1 from double-A and double-A/A-1.

S&P revised its outlook on all issues to stable from negative, saying it expects the agency will continue to demonstrate financial strength, and the belief that a more sustained financial improvement would allow profits to grow.