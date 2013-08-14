FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency rating to 'AA-'
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2013 / 9:13 PM / in 4 years

S&P cuts Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency rating to 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday cut its issuer credit rating on Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to AA-minus from double-A citing strained profitability.

S&P said the agency’s profitability level is now below that of its peers, and also cited an increase in foreclosures, deliquencies as reasons for the action.

At the same time, S&P cut its respective ratings on the agency’s single-family risk retention program and all debt supported by the agency’s general obligation (GO) pledge to AA-minus and AA-minus/A-1 from double-A and double-A/A-1.

S&P revised its outlook on all issues to stable from negative, saying it expects the agency will continue to demonstrate financial strength, and the belief that a more sustained financial improvement would allow profits to grow.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.