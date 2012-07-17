FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Penn Virginia to raise $100 mln from nat gas asset sale
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Penn Virginia to raise $100 mln from nat gas asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Penn Virginia Corp said it will sell non-core natural gas assets to an undisclosed buyer for $100 million to fund its 2012 capital expenditure plan.

The company said it will sell substantially all of its Appalachian assets, excluding those in the Marcellus Shale.

Penn Virginia has a capital budget of $300 million to $325 million for the year.

Penn Virginia’s production for the year will fall by an estimated 2.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (bcfe) due to the sale, the company said.

The properties being sold had net production of about 20 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day during June 2012.

The sale will reduce indebtedness, improve liquidity and fund further investment at the company’s properties in the Eagle Ford Shale, Chief Executive Baird Whitehead said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.