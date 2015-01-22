FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Penn West to seek some relief from debtholders -CEO
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Penn West to seek some relief from debtholders -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Penn West Petroleum Ltd may have trouble meeting cash flow covenants on C$2.1 billion ($1.7 billion) in bonds and is holding discussions with bondholders in an effort to keep doing business as usual, Chief Executive Officer David Roberts said on Thursday.

Roberts said he expects the bondholders will want to work with the Western Canadian oil producer.

“I expect them to want to work with us,” Roberts said at an investment conference in Whistler, British Columbia.

“We need to be talking to folks about relief through the year. If we get that relief we will continue to press on with our programs. If there are other things we need to do in the interim to satisfy those debtholders then we’ll certainly do that.” ($1 = 1.2384 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.