May 4 (Reuters) - Penn West Petroleum Ltd, one of Western Canada’s largest conventional oil and gas producers, reported an 80 percent fall in first-quarter profit on decade-low natural gas prices.

Net income for the company fell to C$59 million ($59.8 million), or 12 Canadian cents per share, from C$291 million, or 63 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Production averaged at 167,420 barrels of oil equivalent per day, nearly flat from the year-ago period.