REFILE-Penn West posts smaller loss on asset sale gain
February 14, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Penn West posts smaller loss on asset sale gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Penn West Petroleum Ltd, one of western Canada’s largest conventional oil and gas producers, posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss on gains from asset sales.

Net loss for the quarter was C$53 million ($52.87 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$62 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Gross revenue fell 18 percent to C$799 million.

Production for the quarter was 153,931 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), down from 168,801 boe/d a year earlier.

