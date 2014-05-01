FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Penn West Petroleum's gross revenue falls 5 pct
May 1, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Canada's Penn West Petroleum's gross revenue falls 5 pct

May 1 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd reported a 5 percent fall in gross revenue after production decreased 22 percent.

Gross revenue, which includes realized gains and losses on commodity contracts, fell to C$668 million ($608 million) in the quarter ended Mar. 31 from C$704 million a year earlier.

Net loss narrowed marginally to C$96 million from C$97 million but was flat at 20 Canadian cents on a per-share basis.

Total production fell to 110,795 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). ($1 = 1.0975 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)

