FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Penoles says second-quarter profit tumbles 67 percent
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Penoles says second-quarter profit tumbles 67 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Industrias Penoles , a Mexican miner and metals processor, said on Tuesday its second-quarter profit tumbled 67 percent, hurt by a dip in metals prices and an increase in financial costs.

Penoles, which runs Fresnillo, the world’s largest primary silver producer, reported that profit slid to 387.9 million pesos ($29.87 million), from 1.187 billion pesos a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10 percent to 15.477 billion pesos, as prices for gold, silver and copper fell from the year earlier.

Penoles trimmed operating and sales costs but faced higher financial costs as it paid more interest on debt and received a smaller gain from derivatives positions compared to the year-earlier quarter.

Shares in the company were up 0.42 percent at 346.63 pesos in afternoon trading in Mexico. ($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.