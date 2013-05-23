FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK local authority pension funds seek 'social impact' investments
#Deflation
May 23, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

UK local authority pension funds seek 'social impact' investments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Five British local authority pension funds have pledged to provide 250 million pounds ($376 million) for new investments in areas which are seen as socially beneficial such as infrastructure, while still delivering financial returns.

In a statement on Thursday, shareholder advisory group Pirc which is acting as a consultant to the funds, said they were seeking expressions of interest from asset managers with appropriate investments.

The Greater Manchester Pension Fund, West Yorkshire Pension Fund, West Midlands Pension Fund, South Yorkshire Pension Fund and Merseyside Pension Fund have pledged to invest up to 50 million pounds each, Pirc said.

Pirc said eligible investments - that meet the pension funds’ risk and return requirements but also have beneficial social impacts - include infrastructure, resource management and business development.

For the Pirc press release, please click on: here%20release.pdf ($1=0.6647 British pounds) (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

