Investor claims tossed against Boaz Weinstein, but not his fund

A New York judge on Monday dismissed claims by a Canadian pension board against trader Boaz Weinstein personally, though not his hedge fund, for allegedly manipulating the value of certain fund assets.

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board sued Saba Capital Management and Weinstein in September, accusing them of artificially depressing the value of two bonds in the Saba Offshore Feeder Fund when the board redeemed its shares.

