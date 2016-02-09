FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investor claims tossed against Boaz Weinstein, but not his fund
February 9, 2016

Investor claims tossed against Boaz Weinstein, but not his fund

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York judge on Monday dismissed claims by a Canadian pension board against trader Boaz Weinstein personally, though not his hedge fund, for allegedly manipulating the value of certain fund assets.

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board sued Saba Capital Management and Weinstein in September, accusing them of artificially depressing the value of two bonds in the Saba Offshore Feeder Fund when the board redeemed its shares.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SGJDGe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

