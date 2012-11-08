FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNY Mellon agrees to deal with Va. on currency trades -documents
November 8, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

BNY Mellon agrees to deal with Va. on currency trades -documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp agreed to deal with Virginia over allegations it overcharged the state pensions plans for currency trades, according to public records and sources.

The terms of the deal between the bank and state officials representing the Virginia Retirement System Fund were not immediately known.

Virginia had sued BNY Mellon in Virginia state court.

BNY Mellon said in a statement that it has renewed its contract with the Virginia state pension. But the bank declined to comment on any deal over the litigation.

