MOVES-Pension Insurance Corp names Rob Groves chief investment officer
May 20, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Pension Insurance Corp names Rob Groves chief investment officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - London-based Pension Insurance Corp (PIC), a provider of pension insurance buyouts and buy-ins, said it appointed Rob Groves chief investment officer.

Groves will be responsible for managing PIC’s portfolio, including asset and liability management, manager selection, and interest rate and inflation hedging strategies.

PIC currently has £14 billion ($21.76 billion) of assets under management.

Groves joined PIC from financial services company Friends Life, where he was chief investment officer overseeing assets totaling over £100 billion, the company said. ($1 = 0.6433 pounds) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

