Court revives long-running battle over Bank of America pensions
June 8, 2015 / 7:43 PM / 2 years ago

Court revives long-running battle over Bank of America pensions

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived a class action suit filed more than a decade ago against Bank of America Corp by employees looking to recoup profits they say the company made investing their retirement contributions.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court and rejected claims by Bank of America, represented by Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin, that the 2004 lawsuit was precluded by the company’s $10 million 2008 settlement with the Internal Revenue Service over a plan that allowed employees to switch to a defined-benefit retirement plan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FM4Xhl

