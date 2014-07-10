FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merchant Navy pension scheme in 1.3 bln stg deal with insurers
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
July 10, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Merchant Navy pension scheme in 1.3 bln stg deal with insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - The Merchant Navy Officers Pension Fund (MNOPF) said on Thursday it had agreed a deal to transfer 1.3 billion pounds ($2.21 billion) in liabilities to insurers Rothesay Life and Legal & General.

Around 40,000 members of the fund’s ‘Old Section’ will now get their pension paid directly by the insurers, and means all pension entitlements from this section of the fund, which closed in 1978, are now fully insured, the fund said in a statement.

“Overall our members will enjoy greater security than most pension fund members, thanks to the regulatory and capital requirements for insurers, which are more rigorous than those of most pension funds,” MNOPF Chairman Peter McEwen said.

In a so-called ‘buy-out’ deal, the scheme transfers all liability for running the scheme to the insurance company. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.