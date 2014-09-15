UPDATE 1-Calpers scraps hedge fund strategy, to pull $4 bln from funds

(Adds details on Calpers decision)

By Barani Krishnan

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Calpers, the largest U.S. pension system, said on Monday it has scrapped its hedge fund program and will pull about $4 billion in its investments from 30 such funds.

The $300 billion California Public Employees’ Retirement System said it would exit the program, known internally at Calpers as the Absolute Return Strategies (ARS) program, to reduce “complexity and costs.”

“Hedge funds are certainly a viable strategy for some, but at the end of the day, when judged against their complexity, cost, and the lack of ability to scale ... the ARS program doesn’t merit a continued role,” Ted Eliopoulos, Calpers interim chief investment officer, said in a statement.

Calpers said it will spend the next year exiting 24 hedge funds and six hedge fund-of-funds, “in a manner that best serves the interests of the portfolio”.

The decision to exit the hedge fund program culminates a search, Calpers says, that began after the 2008 financial crisis to ensure it was “less susceptible to future large drawdowns.”

Calpers has signaled waning enthusiasm for the asset class for some time. It started a review of its hedge fund program this year and has said for months it would cuts its allocation to hedge funds.

In a release, the fund said for its overall investment portfolio it has returned an average of 8.4 percent for the past 20 years.

The fund’s alternative asset program has had its ups and downs in recent years. Former Calpers Chief Executive Fred Buenrostro pleaded guilty earlier this year to bribery and fraud in a federal conspiracy case, admitting he had accepted bribes by a placement agent who placed investments with the pension giant.

Calpers is also reducing its exposure to venture capital. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan)