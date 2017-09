NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - The aggregate funded status of the 250 biggest U.S. corporate pensions fell to 80 percent in March from 81 percent at the end of 2014 due to an estimated rise in liabilities, according to a Citi report released on Thursday.

Six percent of pension assets are now fully-funded with about $103 billion in current value, down from $111 billion at the end of 2014, the report showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)