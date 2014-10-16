UK pensions infrastructure chief to step up investment pace

* Pensions Infrastructure Platform boss eyes second fund

* Plans to file for fund licence before year-end

* Industry body calls for minister for infrastructure

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A small not-for-profit venture that helps UK pension funds invest in building infrastructure like schools and hospitals has ambitions to become an licensed fund in its own right and a major player in the sector, its CEO said on Thursday.

Mike Weston, chief executive of the Pension Infrastructure Platform (PiP), has so far helped funnel 200 million pounds ($320 million) to 41 projects, through an equity fund managed by Dalmore Capital.

PiP was set up with government support in 2011 as part of a strategy to meet infrastructure investment needs that Chancellor George Osborne has flagged at 375 billion pounds over the next decade.

It expects to launch a second fund in the coming months as part of a three-pronged plan by Weston: raise more money, start more projects and, most importantly, get a licence to invest the money directly.

“It is essential. Until PiP is authorised, we can only act as facilitators,” said Weston. As PiP was not able to invest money on behalf of its cornerstone investors, it “made life quite tricky”, he said.

Reaffirming the group’s initial 2 billion pound target size, Weston said “thereafter, who knows”, but that it was essential PiP bulked up.

“With 2 billion or so, it then becomes a really important player in the UK infrastructure space, not only in its own right but as part of any potential consortia.”

LOW RATES

Ultra-low interest rates on government debt as a result of the Bank of England’s easy monetary policy have ramped up interest in investing in hard assets that can yield the regular income that pension schemes need to pay out to their members.

Weston became PiP’s first full-time employee earlier this year, with the job of helping funds find attractive deals in the sector.

He said he hoped to file the paperwork by the end of the year to kick-start the process of registering for an investment licence, and would be surprised if PiP was not active in this role by next October.

PiP works on the basis that several large pension schemes stump up an initial investment -- in the case of the first fund 260 million pounds -- which allows the fund to start investing before smaller schemes join in on the same fee terms.

“With PiP, a small scheme can get the same deal as a larger one... It’s the first time a group of pension schemes has come together in this way,” Weston said.

In a separate development on Thursday, the National Association of Pension Funds, which speaks for 1,300 pension schemes with 16 million members and assets of around 900 billion pounds, called for the creation of a minister for infrastructure, to help increase the volume and quality of deals to the market.

“The government must develop a clear pipeline of suitable assets, with appropriate structures and investment characteristics, and make them available to long-term investors,” the NAPF said.

A shortage of assets with stable cashflows is being compounded by strong competition from overseas investors, with China the latest to be attracted to the UK. (1 US dollar = 0.6234 British pound) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)