FTSE 350 pension scheme deficits double in 2014 - Mercer
January 6, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

FTSE 350 pension scheme deficits double in 2014 - Mercer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A slide in bond yields in the second half of the year nearly doubled the combined shortfall in the defined benefit pension schemes of Britain’s 350 biggest companies in 2014, a study on Tuesday by consultants Mercer showed.

The fall in corporate and government bond yields to historic lows meant the accounting deficit for the final salary schemes of FTSE 350 firms rose to 107 billion pounds ($163 billion) by year-end, from 56 billion the year before.

“A huge variety of global financial and economic factors affected yields in 2014 and we anticipate continued volatility in 2015,” Ali Tayyebi, senior partner in Mercer’s retirement business, said.

Mercer said completed buy-in and buy-out deals, where a scheme hands off some or all of its liabilities to an insurer, amounted to 11 billion pounds in 2014, while longevity swap deals, where a scheme insures itself against people living longer, totalled a record 24 billion pounds.

The Mercer data relates to around half of all UK pension scheme liabilities, it said. ($1 = 0.6579 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

