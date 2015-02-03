FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTSE 350 pension deficit rises to record 133 bln stg - Mercer
February 3, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

FTSE 350 pension deficit rises to record 133 bln stg - Mercer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The 350 biggest UK-listed companies had combined a defined benefit pension deficit of a record 133 billion pounds ($200 billion) at the end of January, up from 107 billion pounds a month earlier, consultant Mercer said on Tuesday.

The rise in deficit was primarily driven by a sharp fall in corporate bond yields over the month. The deficit equates to a funding ratio of 83 percent, the consultant said. ($1 = 0.6641 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

