FTSE 350 pension deficit rises to record 133 bln stg - Mercer

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The 350 biggest UK-listed companies had combined a defined benefit pension deficit of a record 133 billion pounds ($200 billion) at the end of January, up from 107 billion pounds a month earlier, consultant Mercer said on Tuesday.

The rise in deficit was primarily driven by a sharp fall in corporate bond yields over the month. The deficit equates to a funding ratio of 83 percent, the consultant said. ($1 = 0.6641 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)