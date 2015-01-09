UPDATE 1-Dutch pension fund PFZW stops using hedge funds

(Adds names of some dropped funds, comment from PFZW)

AMSTERDAM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Netherlands’ PFZW has become the latest major pension fund to announce it will no longer use hedge funds to manage investments, citing excessive costs, complexity and poor performance.

The fund, which represents around 2 million workers in the health care sector, had 156.3 billion euros ($184.7 billion) in assets under management as of September 2014.

About 2.7 percent of the fund’s assets had been invested with hedge funds in 2013, but the pension fund said on Friday it had “all but eradicated” their use by the end of 2014.

“With hedge funds, you’re certain of the high costs, but uncertain about the return,” the company’s manger for investment policy Jan Willem van Oostveen said.

PFZW spokeswoman Ellen Habermehl said additional reasons for dropping the funds were that some of their investment strategies were too complicated to explain to members.

Also, society’s disapproval of the high wages paid to fund managers played a role in the decision, she said.

Hedge funds dropped by PFZW include the Bridgewater Pure Alpha Fund, The Cazenove European Alpha Absolute Return Fund, the Oaktree Opportunities Fund VIII and more than 20 others.

In September, the $300 billion California Public Employees’ Retirement System said it had scrapped its hedge fund programme, pulling out about $4 billion from the investment category.