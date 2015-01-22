UK pension funds launch 500 mln stg infrastructure JV

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Greater Manchester Pension Fund and London Pensions Fund Authority said they will jointly invest up to 500 million pounds in U.K. infrastructure projects.

The two pension funds will invest the money over the next three years, in an effort to deliver long-term returns matching liabilties, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“The structure aligns with both Funds’ responses to central government on the reform of the Local Government Pension Scheme, which called for closer collaboration between funds in order to realize the benefits of increased scale,” they said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)