FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rothesay Life insures $2.5 bln of UK aviation regulator pension
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 2 years ago

Rothesay Life insures $2.5 bln of UK aviation regulator pension

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Specialist pensions insurer Rothesay Life said on Wednesday it was insuring 1.6 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) of the pension scheme of Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), bringing its new business this year to 3.4 billion pounds.

Rothesay Life is competing with specialist providers and larger insurers such as Legal & General and Prudential in the growing bulk annuity market, in which insurers take on the risk of defined benefit, or final salary, pensions.

Companies are often keen to offload these schemes from their balance sheets. But prolonged low interest rates have pushed many schemes into deficit, making them expensive to insure.

British private sector pension scheme liabilities total 2 trillion pounds, outstripping the country’s GDP for the first time, consultants Hymans Robertson said last month.

The CAA deal was a buy-in, in which Rothesay insures part of the overall pension scheme, the firm said in a statement. It gave no financial details of the deal.

Rothesay Life, whose backers include Blackstone and Goldman Sachs, has said it is preparing for a possible stock market flotation. ($1 = 0.6431 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.