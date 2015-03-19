BRIEF-UK compensation watchdog imposes levy on pension scheme advisers

March 19 (Reuters) -

Britain’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme announces 20 million pounds interim Levy To Cover Costs And Volume Of Claims Relating To Bad Advice By Financial Advisers To Transfer Funds From Existing Pension Schemes Into Self Invested personal pensions (SIPPs)

* Mark Neale, FSCS chief executive, said: “FSCS is there for consumers when authorised firms go bust. It has a duty to pay compensation claims as they fall due and that helps to promote consumer confidence.” Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)