FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK compensation watchdog imposes levy on pension scheme advisers
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK compensation watchdog imposes levy on pension scheme advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) -

Britain’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme announces 20 million pounds interim Levy To Cover Costs And Volume Of Claims Relating To Bad Advice By Financial Advisers To Transfer Funds From Existing Pension Schemes Into Self Invested personal pensions (SIPPs)

* Financial services compensation scheme today confirms a £20m interim levy for life and pensions intermediaries.

* Mark Neale, FSCS chief executive, said: “FSCS is there for consumers when authorised firms go bust. It has a duty to pay compensation claims as they fall due and that helps to promote consumer confidence.” Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.