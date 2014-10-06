Britain's Pension Protection Fund cuts levy for 2015/16

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Pension Protection Fund (PPF) cut the estimated levy it charges UK defined benefit - final salary - pension schemes by about 10 percent to 635 million pounds ($1.01 billion) for 2015/16 from a year ago period, it said on Monday.

“While the future is inevitably uncertain, levy estimates for the following two years appear likely to fall further rather than rise, based on the expected path of asset values and yields,” Alan Rubenstein, chief executive officer of the PPF said in a statement.

PPF was launched in 2005 to take over the assets and liabilities of UK-based defined benefit pension schemes if an employer goes bust. The levy is one of the ways PPF funds the compensation payable to its members. ($1 = 0.6258 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)