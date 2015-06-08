FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UK pension fund body appoints Whitbread exec as new chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s National Association of Pension Funds said on Monday it had appointed Lesley Williams, group pensions director at Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, as the trade body’s new chair.

Williams replaces Ruston Smith, group pensions director at Tesco, whose two-year term expires in October.

The UK pensions industry has undergone a number of huge changes in recent years. Pensioners have been given more freedom over what to do with their pension pots, while commission-based sales by financial advisers have been banned.

“We have seen an almost unprecedented amount of change in pensions in the past two years,” Williams said in a statement, adding that pensions would continue to be a “hot topic”. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

